Fall colors are arriving early to Colorado this year and here's why

If you have noticed splashes of gold in the mountains, you aren't imagining things. Aspen trees are beginning to change color weeks before the normal arrival. While it may look like fall has arrived early, this is not the case. Experts say that these trees are actually telling us a message.

Across western Colorado, drought conditions are among the worst the state has experienced since May 2023. Aspen trees that experience a decrease in water levels and moisture will begin to shut down their photosynthesis process because they are losing more water than they are taking in.

News 5 Drought conditions as of August 27th, 2025

Forest Entomologist from Colorado State University, Dan West, explains that "Some of the yellowing that people are starting to see is just a drought stress response in these trees. What we really need is sunny days with cooler nights. Not frost, but cool enough to burn off the green color.

With the recent monsoon pattern that we have been experiencing across Colorado the past week, that should help the current situation, right? Well, this isn't the case. West also explains that "our forest ecosystems get the bulk of their water from February to April". With how dry of a spring season and start to summer we had, it has caused the drought conditions that we are currently in. With current rainfall amounts, it just means that these ecosystems are loosing that much less moisture. This is only helping to slow the process, not reverse it. Unfortunately, these dry conditions look to continue through September.

News 5 We are likely to continue with below average rainfall for the month of September

For leaf-peepers trying to head into the mountains, this year's color change may look a little different. Some mountainsides are already showing those yellows and golds, while others remain green. West encourages people to not get discouraged if their first stop isn't as vibrant as they expected. "Just keep driving", he says.

Meteorologist Alan Rose will have a full breakdown coming soon of where the best places across Colorado are to catch a glimpse of this year's display.

