Dry Conditions Over the Past Few Days Has Led to a Drop in Our Statewide Snowpack

COLORADO — Many have been enjoying the nicer weather with little to no snow, but this has impacted our snowpack. Our statewide snowpack dropped from 94% down to 90% in the past week.

News 5 Statewide Snowpack for February 27, 2025

We saw the biggest drop in our snowpack closer to the southwest corner of the state. The San Juan & Dolores Basins were sitting around 82% last week, and now they are at 67%. The Upper Rio Grande is another basin that saw a big drop. The northern portion of our state is still going strong with those basins at or just above average.

News 5 Map of Colorado Snowpack on February 27, 2025

Looking ahead, there are a few chances for some snow to help boost the snowpack in these areas. Winter Park, Steamboat, and Vail will have the best chances of incoming snow over the next week. There is still a chance for some good snowfall towards the southwest corner of the state which is where the snowpack has dropped off the most.

News 5 Snow chances across Colorado for the next seven days

Looking ahead to March, the Climate Prediction Center's outlook explains that the western side of the state has the best chances of seeing above-average precipitation. Most of the state will likely see some kind of precipitation move through, whether that's rain or snow.

News 5 Climate Prediction Center's Precipitation Outlook for Early March

