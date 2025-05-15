Drought conditions improve after Southern Colorado's recent rainfall

April did not deliver for us in terms of precipitation and helping with drought conditions. May has since turned that around and now there are several areas that are drought free across southern Colorado.

Use the slider below to look at the difference that last week's rain had on our drought conditions.

The main areas where we saw improvement were in Pueblo county and along the Arkansas River. Many of our eastern counties had a little help from Mother Nature as well.

Last week's rainfall put us at 1.67" of rainfall for the entire month of May so far for Colorado Springs. May averages 1.99" for the entire month.

For Pueblo, they broke the daily rainfall record with 1.37" of rain on May 6th putting the monthly total at 1.59" Puebo is already above average for the month for precipitation.

The Climate Prediction Center's outlook has the southeast corner of the state likely seeing above average amounts of precipitation. Most of southern Colorado will likely see right at average.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.