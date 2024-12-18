Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here's an Early Look into the Forecast

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? Well, first we need to define what constitutes a "White Christmas". We will have a White Christmas if there is at least 1" of snow on the ground on Christmas Day.

News 5 Chances of a White Christmas

When we look at years past, the Rockies have the highest chances of seeing snow. There is already plenty of snow in the mountains, and they are most likely going to keep this snow through Christmas. Further East, along the I-25 corridor, there is a sharp cutoff with our chances. This is mainly because of a difference in elevation.

The Climate Prediction Center has also released their temperature outlook for the next two weeks, and temperatures are looking to be well above-average. This doesn't necessarily mean no snow on Christmas though.

News 5 CPC Temperature Outlook

Our weather models are tracking the potential for a winter storm to move in around Christmas. The European Model has us getting some snow on the ground just after midnight the day after Christmas. The GFS has this storm system moving in much later, not until the following Monday. There is still plenty of time for these models to change and most of them aren't in complete agreement. There is still the potential for snow on Christmas.

