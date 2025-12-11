Downsloping winds are to blame for the 90mph gusts along the front range on Tuesday

High wind warnings were in place for the front range on Tuesday and caused a headache for travelers. Multiple vehicles were over turned on I-25.

Downsloping westerly winds were the reason for the strong gusts. As the jetstream moves overhead, some of that energy is mixed down closer to the surface. These winds then race down the other side of the mountains and will heat up due to compression.

This was also the reason for the above average temperatures we experienced in the afternoon.

There are still a few more days of windy conditions for the mountains, so if you are heading out that way, be sure to drive with caution.

