Do you know the difference between a watch and a warning?

With the threat of severe weather today, both watches and warnings ar

e likely to be issued. It can also be difficult to remember the difference between the two. The National Weather Service in Pueblo issues watches and warnings.

When a severe thunderstorm watch is issued, there are usually a coupl

e of hours until the potential for severe weather. This is to make sure you are prepared ahead of time. No immediate action is needed, but it's still a good idea to keep an eye on the weather.

When a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, there is an immediate threat. This is the time to take action. If you are outdoors, it's best to get inside and away from windows.

The best way to remember the difference is by using tacos! When we have a watch this is similar to having all of your ingredients for your taco. That doesn't make it a taco yet and it's not ready to eat. When we have a warning, this means that your taco is assembled and ready to eat! With a warning, you need to take action.

When a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, there is usually a description of the storm along with the warning. Most of the time you will have a basic severe thunderstorm which includes 58 mph winds or 1 inch hail. Sometimes meteorologists will include a "considerable" tag. This means there are 70 mph winds or 1.75-inch hail. The last type of wording that they might use is "destructive". If there is a destructive tag in a warning, there are observed 80mph winds or 2.75 inch hail. These thunderstorms are a little more rare, but they still happen. Thunderstorm winds can cause just as much damage as a tornado, so it's important to take these warnings seriously.

News 5 Threat levels for severe thunderstorms



