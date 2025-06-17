Damage reported from a possible tornado near Divide

DIVIDE, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon, a possible tornado touched down north of Divide.

Downed power lines and trees were reported along County Road 511 and Highway 51.

The National Weather Service still needs to investigate whether this was tornado damage or straight line wind damage. It it not confirmed at this time that this was a tornado.

Severe storms begin to pick up Tuesday heading into the evening hours Skies will begin to turn stormy and unsettled as early as the lunch hour. That's when we expect the first round of storms to develop along the Front Range. For the Pikes Peak Region and I-25 corridor, our main window for severe weather will come between 1-6 pm. Severe storms begin to pick up Tuesday heading into the evening hours

