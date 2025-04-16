Concerning dry conditions could lead to a higher wildfire risk: here's what you need to know

SOUTHERN COLORADO — We are looking at a potential active stretch for wildfires due to the dry conditions that we have been having here in southern Colorado. Our snowpack across our southern basins are well below average, and that can be an indicator for a bad wildfire season.

March is one of our snowiest months and we did not receive nearly as much snow as we have in years past.

April has also been a dry month for us, and we usually average around 1.45 inches of precipitation. As of April 15, we have only have 0.09 inches. This has caused much of our vegetation, like grasses, to dry out.

Due to these drier conditions there is a heightened risk for wildfires as we continue into the Spring season. If a red flag warning has been issued for your area, it's important not to get involved in any activities that could create a fire. Things like parking your car on dry vegetation or throwing cigarettes out of an open car window could start fires.

With this risk, it's important to know what to do if a fire breaks out near your home. Make sure you have a plan in place in case of an emergency. You can make a "go" bag ahead of time so that way you don't have to grab things as the emergency is happening. This "go" bag can include things like prescription medications, extra food and water, cash, flashlights with extra batteries, a cell phone charger, a first aid kit, and any pet supplies.

If you would like more information on getting a plan in place you can visit the Colorado State' Wildfire Ready Page.

