Comets, Meteors, and Planets, Oh My!

If you missed the Aurora last week, there will be some other space events that you will be able to view in the area. The big one that everyone is talking about right now is Comet C/2023 A3, and it only passes by earth every 80,000 years.

If you want to catch a glimpse of this once in a lifetime event make sure you head out around that sunset time. The best time to view this will be around 8PM. This comet will be on the western horizon, so make sure there are no mountains in the way. Moving East can actually help due to the curvature of the Earth.

Another event that is about to peak is the Orionid Meteor Shower. This meteor shower comes from the famous Halley's Comet. This comet releases dust and debris, and when this comes in contact with the Earth's atmosphere you can see that fireball streak across the sky. The peak time for this meteor shower will be October 20th and 21st.

These meteors are known to move fast which might make it harder to see, but they are known to have longer gas trails. This will make for a great photo opportunity.

Along with this, Venus and Mercury will be visible for the next few nights. They will be close to where the comet is in the night sky. Mercury might be a little harder to see because it will set around right around that sunset time.

