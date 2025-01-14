Comet and planets visible in the night sky tonight

Look up to the skies tonight because a comet and multiple planets will be visible with the naked eye. You will likely have to travel to where there isn't as much light pollution and away from the mountains.

Comet C/2024 G3 is fairly new to scientists and was discovered just last year. This comet will be higher in the sky in the southern hemisphere, but you might still be able to catch a glimpse of it here in Colorado. This comet will be closer to the sun which help illuminate it. On the other hand, this makes the window to view it much smaller. You will still have a couple of days to try and see this comet, and luckily we are getting a break in the clouds for the next couple of days. It might take a few minutes for your eyes to adjust, and your phone will have a better time capturing the comet.

News 5 Comet Viewing

Multiple planets will also be visible with the naked eye. Most of these planets will look like bright stars with a slight difference in color. These planets will also be in the southwest direction around 7PM on January 13th. Closer to the moon, Mars will be close by. With how bright the moon is, this one may be a little harder to see.

Another event that we have coming up is the "Planetary Parade". Scientists use this term when several planets are on the same side of the sun. The planets aren't technically aligned, but from our view it will look like it!

News 5 Planets in the night sky

If you capture any pictures of these events, you can send them to us for a chance to be featured. Email us at weather@koaa.com.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.