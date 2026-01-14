Colorado will gain around 40 minutes of daylight throughout January

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5PM sunsets return starting January 14th, and throughout the month we will gain back 40 minutes of daylight.
COLORADO (KOAA) — Our 5PM sunsets are returning on January 14th! Over the entire month of January we will gain back around 40 minutes of daylight.

The last time we had a 5PM sunset was back in early November. Over the next few months we will continue to get some of our daylight back. It will become a little more noticeable once we reach February.

By the end of February, our sunrise times will be closer to 6:30AM, and sunset times will be closer to 5:30PM.

Daylight saving time won't begin until the second weekend in March, which this year would be March 8th at 2AM.

