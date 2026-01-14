Colorado will gain around 40 minutes of daylight throughout January

COLORADO (KOAA) — Our 5PM sunsets are returning on January 14th! Over the entire month of January we will gain back around 40 minutes of daylight.

The last time we had a 5PM sunset was back in early November. Over the next few months we will continue to get some of our daylight back. It will become a little more noticeable once we reach February.

By the end of February, our sunrise times will be closer to 6:30AM, and sunset times will be closer to 5:30PM.

Daylight saving time won't begin until the second weekend in March, which this year would be March 8th at 2AM.

