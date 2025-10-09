Colorado Springs Kindergartners take over Venetucci Farm's pumpkin patch

Thursday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Venetucci Farm to follow along with some kindergarten classes. They learned all about the importance of farms across southern Colorado and the pumpkin process.

At the very end of the trip, these eager students got to wander in the patch to pick out their very first pumpkin of the season. Some were very opinionated on what made the perfect pumpkin.

Aalivia explained that she picked hers because she "liked the stem" and because "it was orange".

If you want to visit your local pumpkin patch this weekend, Meteorologist Lauren Brand explains that temperatures will cool into the mid-70s.

There will be a small chance for some rain across the area from a post-tropical system. You will mainly notice the increase in cloud cover.

____

