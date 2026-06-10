Colorado Springs hit their first 90 degree day this year, with 100s looming for Pueblo

As we near the start of summer, average temperatures continue to warm as well. The average high at the start of June for Colorado Springs is 77 degrees, and Pueblo is 84.

These temperatures that we are feeling are out of the ordinary; this doesn't break any records.

Colorado Springs averages its first 90-degree day on June 15th, so a couple of days ahead of schedule. For Pueblo, they usually hit their first 100-degree day on June 24th.

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This heat isn't over yet, and there are a couple of chances for Colorado Springs to get back into the 90s, and one more day for Pueblo to get into the triple digits.

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