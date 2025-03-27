Colorado Snowpack Update: Well Below Average This Last Week of March

The past week has been very warm for parts of Colorado, and it has helped to melt some of our snowpack. The main area of concern is still the southern part of the state, which includes the Arkansas River Basin, Upper Rio Grande Basin, and the San Juan & Dolores Basins. Specifically, the Upper Rio Grande has seen the lowest numbers throughout the season.

These dry conditions further south are drying out the grasses and trees, which is causing a wildfire concern. We would need about a half-inch of precipitation in some places in order to get us back on track. This would mean even more snow for the southern half of the state, and as we get further into Spring, these chances are becoming less likely.

This next incoming storm system doesn't have much snow being added to the current snowpack. At most, some ski resorts will see less than an inch over the weekend.

