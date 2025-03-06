Colorado Snowpack Looks to Get a Big Boost from Next Few Storm Systems

The past few days have brought more snow across the Continental Divide and this has kept our snowpack consistent. The past five days have had some decent snowfall totals with the highest amounts in Clear Creek county along the peaks. That entire front range got a good amount of snow to help us remain steady with our statewide snowpack.

News 5 Snowfall over the area over the past 5 days

From last week, we were sitting at 90% for the statewide snowpack and this week we dropped to 88%. Even though we had this slight dip, these past few storms have prevented this number from dropping any lower.

The southern portion of our state is not doing as well with most of those basins around 60-70% of average. The Arkansas River Basin is currently sitting at 76%. The southern and southwestern portion of the state is only around 65%.

News 5 Statewide Snowpack as of March 6th

Luckily, the next week looks to bring some beneficial snow to areas where the snowpack is at its lowest. The Wolf Creek area has the potential to see around 27 inches of snow over the next week. Telluride will also likely see some fresh powder.

News 5 Forecast snowfall over the next 7 days

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.