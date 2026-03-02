Check out the March 2026 total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The Moon will pass into the Earth's shadow and appear red early Tuesday morning. Here's how you can watch it happen in southern Colorado.

You can view the expected forecast for viewing the total lunar eclipse in Colorado Springs and Pueblo below:

Expect a great view during the 4:00 a.m. hour, with the eclipse peaking around 4:30 a.m. Those on the eastern plains might have an even better view, as the moon could set behind the mountains by the time many are waking up.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a total lunar eclipse happens when the Moon falls within the darkest part of the Earth's shadow, which is called the umbra.

When this happens, the Moon will appear to be red-orange because any sunlight that isn't blocked by Earth is filtered through the atmosphere on its way to the lunar surface. Sometimes called a blood moon.

You don't need any special equipment to check out the total lunar eclipse; however, NASA recommends binoculars or a telescope to enhance the view.

NASA also says a dark environment away from bright lights will be the best conditions to check out the total solar eclipse.

For more information about the total lunar eclipse, visit NASA's website.

