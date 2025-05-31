Canadian wildfires will bring hazy skies to eastern Colorado over the weekend

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Ongoing Canadian wildfires are bringing smoke across much of the upper Midwest. Smoke plumes can be seen on satellite over 3,000 miles across the Unites States, stretching from Montana to the Atlantic Ocean.

Luckily, a system off to our East is preventing much of the smoke from entering Colorado. Northerly winds, however, will still have some smoke reaching the far eastern counties.

Hazy skies will be likely along I-25 up to Denver. This won't be thick smoke, and these condition will likely just affect sensitive groups.

News 5 Smoke from Canadian Wildfires

The smoke will move in starting Saturday morning and pick up as we go throughout the day. This will likely linger throughout the weekend, and Sunday looks to be the worst of the two days.

There are no current wildfires in Colorado, and all of this smoke is coming in from Canada. There is no time frame for when these fires will be put out, but smoke and hazy conditions should calm down once we get into next week.

News 5 Air Quality for Southeastern Colorado

