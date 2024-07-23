Canadian wildfire smoke chokes Colorado: What you need to know

Most of us waking up this morning probably noticed the hazy conditions outside. Whether you were on a morning run, walking your dog, or commuting to work, it was hard to miss the smoke lingering outside.

Multiple wildfires are raging in northern Canada and current weather conditions are making it possible for the smoke to reach Colorado. Several wildfires are top priorities for firefighters, but there have been some difficulties. According to Alberta Agriculture and Forestry Services, some of these fires are "out of control". These fires that have this status are expected to grow and continue to burn.

We are dealing with the heavy smoke here in Colorado, almost 1,700 miles away. With a high-pressure system out west of us, it's creating northerly (winds that come out of the north) winds into our state. This is allowing for the smoke to move south across Colorado.

The Pikes Peak region will see hazy conditions until the middle of the week. Air quality will continue to be poor until the smoke clears out. On top of smoke levels, we have an increase in ozone levels. With these air quality alerts in place, you will want to limit time spent outside. Any windows in your home should stay closed. Changing any A/C filters to help filter out any smoke that may get into your house would also be a good idea. It would also be good to check on loved ones with respiratory illnesses.

