Black Ice Will be Possible for the Next Few Nights: Here's the Forecast

Warmer temperatures and sunshine will be in the forecast for the next 5 to 7 days. This will help to melt any remaining snow still on the ground. As the snow melts, back roads and parking lots will become wet. As temperatures drop below freezing overnight, this water will freeze again. This will give us areas of black ice mainly on back roads, sidewalks, parking lots, and shaded areas.

News 5 Black Ice Explainer

Black ice gets its name because it blends in so well with the black pavement underneath. It can be very hard to spot, but you can usually catch it due to its shiny appearance. This is very common after snow events. Freezing fog is another way that black ice can appear. The water droplets from the fog will latch onto a nearby surface and freeze on contact. Freezing rain is the other way that black ice can cause issues.

News 5 3-Day Forecast

Snow will continue to melt over the next couple of days, and breezy conditions will likely help to dry surfaces. The weekend will look much better and most of the ice will be gone. It's also dependent on if the area is shaded because that sun won't help to heat up that ice and melt it. These are the areas that could continue to see ice for quite some time, and you will want to use caution in these areas.

