Big Jump in Our Snowpack as a Parade of Storms Moves Through Colorado

We had a very warm start to February causing our snowpack across the state to take a hit. We had multiple storms moves through which gave us quite the jump for our snow totals. Last week on February 11th our snowpack was sitting at 88%. Just a week later, the percentages across the state have pushed us up to 94%.

News 5 Snowpack comparison from February 11th to today

The biggest impacts have been seen in the northern portion of our state, where South Platte, North Platte, Yampa & White, and Colorado Basins have been pushed above 100%. Southern Colorado still saw a jump from percentages in the 60s to now where we are at the 70s and 80s. The Arkansas River Basin is currently sitting at 85%.

News 5 Statewide Snowpack for February 20th

Over the next week or so, models suggest another impactful storm moving across the northern portion of the state. Winter Park has the potential to receive an additional 7 inches of snow. Steamboat will potentially see around 6 inches.

The Climate Prediction Center has released their precipitation outlook through the beginning of March. Southern Colorado has some good chances for seeing above average amounts of precipitation, whether that's rain or snow. If this plays out, the Arkansas River Basin's numbers will likely see a jump.

News 5 Climate Prediction Center's Precipitation Outlook

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.