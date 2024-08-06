Athletes train in different climates: what this means for different countries

Some of the best athletes in the world come to the Olympics to show off their skills. When we think about it more, these athletes have to practice in many different climates. From temperature to altitude difference, this makes an impact on some countries more than others.

News 5 City comparison

For this year's summer Olympics, Paris tends to be hot and humid this time of year. Olympians had to train in climate controlled areas in order to be better equipped for these competitions. Some of the most similar cities to Paris, in terms of climate and weather, are London, Brussels, and Berlin.

News 5 Cities most similar to Paris' climate

Some countries continuously win medals every year, and so we compared these cities with Colorado Springs. Great Britain, China, and Australia have cities where athletes train, just like Colorado. When we compare London with Colorado Springs, the temperatures for both of these cities, it is usually hotter in the springs than in London during August. Humidity levels are much higher in London though.

When we look at Beijing during August, they experience much harsher conditions compared to Colorado Springs. Higher temperatures, humidity levels, and rainfall are all factors that these athletes will train in when they are in Beijing.

Lastly, Sydney experiences cooler conditions this time of year because they are in their winter months. They don't see winters like we do though. Their average temperatures this time of year is in the 60s.

