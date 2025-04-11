April's Pink Moon Will be Visible Saturday Evening, and no... it won't be pink

For all of our astronomy lovers, this month's Pink Moon, or Paschal Moon, is set to be on full display on Saturday, April 12th. It's called the Pink Moon because this is the time of year when a common moss pink flower starts to bloom.

Despite the article's headline and the moon's name, it won't appear pink.

This full moon is also known as a micro-moon because this is when the moon is at its furthest point from Earth. Due to the distance away from Earth, this full moon will appear slightly dimmer and smaller.

News 5 Difference between micro moon and super moon

The Pink Moon is set to rise here in Southern Colorado at 7:36 PM and will be at 100% illumination at 8:22 PM. If you capture any pictures of this year's Pink Moon, you can email your pictures to the weather team at weather@koaa.com for a chance to be featured on air!

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.