April was well below average for precipitation but May could bring change

You've probably heard the saying April showers bring me flowers, but this year that did not quite hold up. April ended up being much drier than normal, and we saw dramatic changes in our weather.

One of those changes was a decent snowstorm we had in the middle of the month. Unfortunately, it did not help enough with our drought because the month finished with well below average for our precipitation, but we are getting some help from all the snow melting in the mountains.

News 5 April was very dry and we average almost an inch and a half of precipitation. We were a full inch below average for the month.

We only got 0.45 inches of precipitation for the entire month of April. We got the most amount of precipitation on the 18th during our big snow storm.

In the springs, we reached 86 degrees and Pueblo got to 93. Typically we do not see these temperatures get that high until May.

News 5 April brought a roller coaster ride of temperatures, and we even broke records. April 12th we hit our first 80 degree day this year for the Springs and Pueblo hit their first 90 degree day.

The nation's Climate Prediction Center outlook says our precipitation and temperature this month looks to be above normal. In places where drought conditions are most extreme, they have the potential to get a good drink of water. The First Alert 5 Weather Team will continue to monitor conditions.

News 5 The Climate Prediction Center has us likely seeing above average precipitation for Southern Colorado.

