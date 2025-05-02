April was well below average for precipitation but May could bring change

You've probably heard the saying April showers bring me flowers, but this year that did not quite hold up. April ended up being much drier than normal, and we saw dramatic changes in our weather.
One of those changes was a decent snowstorm we had in the middle of the month. Unfortunately, it did not help enough with our drought because the month finished with well below average for our precipitation, but we are getting some help from all the snow melting in the mountains.
We only got 0.45 inches of precipitation for the entire month of April. We got the most amount of precipitation on the 18th during our big snow storm.
In the springs, we reached 86 degrees and Pueblo got to 93. Typically we do not see these temperatures get that high until May.
The nation's Climate Prediction Center outlook says our precipitation and temperature this month looks to be above normal. In places where drought conditions are most extreme, they have the potential to get a good drink of water. The First Alert 5 Weather Team will continue to monitor conditions.
____
Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.