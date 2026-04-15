April averages the most Red Flag Warnings out of the year

COLORADO (KOAA) — Rain is back in the forecast, but conditions are still remaining dry. This may seem a little backwards, but because of the air being so dry close to the surface, the rain falling isn't actually reaching the surface. With little moisture hitting the ground, it's hard for the ground to stay moist.

April is actually one of the more active months for fire danger. This month averages the most red flag warnings than any other month out of the year. The average is 9.7 since 2006.

This year's data hasn't been included in this data, but if we remain on this current track, this number is likely going to go up.

March has the second highest average for red flag warnings. This is because this time of year, so have gusty conditions and this will help to dry conditions across Colorado.

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