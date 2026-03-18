Allergies are expected to ramp up as an early heat wave arrives

COLORADO (KOAA) — The past few weeks have been very warm and dry, and this has allowed for trees to bloom early. While many will be enjoying the warmer weather, for some this means the return of allergies.

Dr. Eric Caplan, a board certified allergy and asthma specialist, explains "pollen is going to be airborne and its going to stay airborne. Unfortunately there's not going to be any moisture that will help wash that pollen out."

He would be right. There's no sign in the forecast that moisture will arrive anytime soon. If you struggle with allergies, though, there are some way to help with your symptoms.

"Sometimes people are taking over the counter medication or doing the nasal rinses, said Dr. Caplan. "Filters are also super important. If you are still suffering despite the things you are supposed to be doing that's when it's time to come in and see a specialist."

This week, pollen levels will be moderate to high. This means that it's time to break out those medications and take extra precautions to make sure you are comfortable.

These temperatures are also not going anywhere anytime soon. They will steadily cool down, but in terms of 80s and even 90s. This week looks like it will be the thick of it.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.