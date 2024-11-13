Albedo & Radiational Cooling: The Science Behind the Cooler Temperatures

Here's a new scrabble word for you - Albedo. This is the measurement of reflectivity, and it is measured on a scale from 0 to 1. The color black is closer to the lower end of the spectrum (0) because it absorbs more radiation. The color white is closer to the other side of the scale (1) because it reflects more radiation. If you have ever been skiing and ended up with a sunburn, you can thank the snow's higher albedo. This is also why it seems brighter outside when we get a fresh layer of snow.

With this recent snowstorm, we saw temperatures at night get even cooler. This is because of radiational cooling. During the day the sun emits radiation, or heat, and the ground absorbs this heat. At night this heat is released back into the atmosphere, but different weather conditions can block this heat from escaping. After recent snowfall, this snowpack can actually cool the air around it. This affected our highs across the plains where they are still seeing snow on the ground.

News 5 Highs for November 11, 2024

Meteorologists have to look at different conditions like cloud cover and wind in the upper atmosphere. This can help to trap in that heat. Calm, clear, and dry conditions will help with that cooling.

