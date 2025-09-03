A look back at the wild weather of August and what we can expect for September

August was a wild month for weather with severe weather, drought conditions, and heat.

In southern Colorado there were 18 flash flood warnings, 114 severe thunderstorm warnings, 9 tornado warnings (Kiowa, Bent, and Las Animas counties), and 5 heat advisories.

Despite all of the warnings that we had, August was very dry to start. Most of the rainfall that we received in the area was the back half of the month. Colorado Springs did end up above average for their rainfall totals as well as Pueblo.

Looking ahead to September, the Climate Prediction Center has Colorado likely seeing above average temperatures with average rainfall.

September is the month where average highs will slowly decrease throughout the month. September 1st has an average high of 81 degrees in Colorado Springs. By the 30th, this average high drops to 72 degrees. Expect morning temperatures to start becoming cooler while highs throughout the day will be on the warmer side.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.