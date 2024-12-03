A look back at November temperatures and what to expect for December

Looking back at November, it was a very snowy month. Compared to average, November usually sees 4.1 inches of snowfall throughout the entire month. Colorado Springs got 21.6 inches of snowfall throughout the entire month. Pueblo saw 13.1 inches of snow. November also saw mostly below-average temperatures. The average temperature for November in Colorado Springs is 52.9 degrees. This is collected from data over the past 30 years.

When we compare this data to years past, this was the third snowiest November on record. The snowiest November on record was in 1991 when Colorado Springs got 26.3 inches of snow. We came close this year to getting that second place spot, but that award still goes to November of 1909 when they saw 21.8 inches.

The Climate Prediction Center has released their outlook for December. Looking ahead, we will likely see above average temperatures, especially towards the mountains. In terms of precipitation, the CPC is expecting us to stay right around average. In December we usually have temperatures in the mid 40s for the Springs. In Pueblo temperatures in December average around 47 degrees. in terms of snowfall, Colorado Springs usually sees around 4.1 inches of snowfall throughout the entire month. This is usually a pretty dry month for the Springs. For Pueblo, they average around 4.6 inches of snowfall.

News 5 Temperature and snowfall averages for December

