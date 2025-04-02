A look back at a very dry March and what we can expect for April

COLORADO — March here in Colorado is known to be one of our snowiest months, but this year, we had quite the opposite. Most of the month, we were greeted with above average temperatures with below average precipitation. This led to an increase fire risk throughout the month.

14 total Red Flag Warnings were issued, and the average number that we usually see is 7.5. This means that we had almost double the amount of Red Flag Warnings that we usually see for the month of March.

News 5 Red Flag Warnings for March

The Meridian Fire, just west of Shriever Space Force Base, was a direct result of these dry and windy conditions. Many homes in that area were evacuated and this fire burned over 2,500 acres.

March only gave Colorado Springs 1.8 inches of snow all on the 18. The average March snowfall for Colorado Springs is 5.7 inches, so this was well below average for the month. Every other day that we received snow, it wasn't a measurable amount. Pueblo only saw 0.3" for the entire month, and the average March snowfall for Pueblo is 4.5 inches.

News 5 Temperature Outlook for April

Many are wondering if April will look the same. Temperatures for the southwest corner of the state have the highest chances of being above average. In terms of precipitation, the plains have equal chances of seeing above or below amounts of precipitation. Closer to I-25, precipitation has a higher chance of being below average.

News 5 Precipitation Outlook for April

____

