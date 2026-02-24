A dry February is raising concerns for fire danger, but are we behind on our precipitation?

This hasn't been a normal winter for southern Colorado, and this February has been noticeably dry. Fire danger has been a concern over the past week and a half, and winds have been quite gusty.

It may seem like we are overdue for a few storms, but we are actually above average for our total precipitation for the past two months. Normally this time of year both Colorado Springs and Pueblo have a little over a half inch of precipitation.

This is all thanks to a winter storm that dumped over 10 inches of snow in some areas back in January. Since then, it's been a different story. Sunny skies, warm afternoons, and windy days have dried out that topsoil and fuels in the area which has led to the increased fire risk.

The key is to get consistent rain or snow that keeps the ground moist and the fire danger low.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.