Weather Blog: Tracking snow in southern Colorado

Forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday:

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect until Wednesday evening. We will continue to see snow pick up in intensity and expand in coverage and it will make roads slick overnight. Snow could be heavy at times and reduce visibility. Wind gusts of 20-40 mph may also blow snow around which will also reduce visibility.

The heaviest snow will occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with snow slowly taper off through Wednesday evening.

As of Tuesday evening, snow showers have already moved into El Paso, Teller. and Fremont Counties, and there are some reports in Castle Rock. Snow is beginning to accumulate on the roads.

Snow Forecast Totals:

Colorado Springs Downtown: 2-5" Pueblo: 1-4" Monument: 6-10" Woodland Park: 6-10" Canon City: 4-7" Manitou: 3-7" La Junta: 1-2" Limon: 3-7" Fountain: 1-3" Falcon: 5-7" Walsenburg: 6-10" Trinidad: 5-10"



A second round of snow will move in Wednesday night or early Thursday morning and continue through Friday. Stay tuned for more details on round 2 of snow this week.

Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

(this is a game time decision on where it belongs in the blog, if at all. Please do not place at very top of story)

Resources:

