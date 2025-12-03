Weather Blog: Tracking a mid-week winter storm that will bring several inches of snow and travel headaches

A winter storm will move into southern Colorado overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Conditions will deteriorate by early Wednesday morning and will make travel difficult. The weather team will continue to provide regular updates to this page.

Tuesday 5:30PM Update:

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for all of I-25 through Wednesday evening. Thursday morning will still have icy conditions for the early morning commute.

News 5 I-25 is included in a winter weather advisory until Wednesday evening. Icy conditions will last through Thursday morning.

Snowfall Accumulations:

The highest snow totals will be for the mountains and higher elevations. Expect a couple of inches of snowfall for the I-25 corridor. This will create hazardous driving conditions through Thursday morning.

News 5 Snowfall accumulations for December 3, 2025

Timing:

Wednesday morning expect harsh conditions to be occurring between Colorado Springs and Denver. Snow will be accumulating on roads in Colorado Springs. Budget extra time to get to your destination and for back roads to not be plowed right away. Pueblo will start to see impacts later in the day.

By Wednesday afternoon, snow will still be falling across all of southern Colorado. This is also when the highest impacts will be moving in. Expect snowy roadways and icy, cold conditions.

Thursday morning snow will lighten, but roads will remain icy. With temperatures well below freezing it will still impact Thursday's commute. Some roads will be plowed by then, but still budget in extra time to get to your destination.

School Closings and Delays

Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

Resources:

