Weather Blog: Blowing snow is expected to cause major headaches through Friday

The News5 and the First Alert 5 Weather Team will keep you updated on the impacts. We'll update this blog as necessary.
Thursday, January 8th Update
12:00 PM: Winter Storm Warnings and Watches are in effect for the higher terrain and the I-25 corridor through Friday. Heavy snowfall combined with gusty winds will reduce visibility and make traveling difficult. Hazardous conditions will likely impact morning and evening commutes.
Timing:
Snow will begin in the higher terrain and into El Paso county during the afternoon hours on Thursday. Snow will ramp up and become heavy at times, especially during the evening commute.
Snow showers will push south into Pueblo county and will also become heavy. With gusty winds, this may reduce visibility at times.
Accumulations:
Snow accumulations will be much higher with this system, especially towards the mountains and higher terrain. Here's a look at forecast totals:
Help Us Tell The Story
What's the weather like in your area? Share your photos and videos with us, and we will share them online and on-air!