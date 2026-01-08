Weather Blog: Blowing snow is expected to cause major headaches through Friday

The News5 and the First Alert 5 Weather Team will keep you updated on the impacts. We'll update this blog as necessary.

Thursday, January 8th Update

12:00 PM: Winter Storm Warnings and Watches are in effect for the higher terrain and the I-25 corridor through Friday. Heavy snowfall combined with gusty winds will reduce visibility and make traveling difficult. Hazardous conditions will likely impact morning and evening commutes.

Timing:

Snow will begin in the higher terrain and into El Paso county during the afternoon hours on Thursday. Snow will ramp up and become heavy at times, especially during the evening commute.

Snow showers will push south into Pueblo county and will also become heavy. With gusty winds, this may reduce visibility at times.

Accumulations:

Snow accumulations will be much higher with this system, especially towards the mountains and higher terrain. Here's a look at forecast totals:

News 5 Pikes Peak Region Snow Totals

News 5 Pueblo Region Snow Totals

News 5 Southern I-25 Snow Totals

Help Us Tell The Story

What's the weather like in your area? Share your photos and videos with us, and we will share them online and on-air!

<div class="ListItem-media"> <picture> <source type="image/webp" srcset="https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a1213d8/2147483647/strip/true/crop/480x270+0+45/resize/320x180!/format/webp/quality/90/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fewscripps-brightspot.s3.amazonaws.com%2F31%2F56%2Fea0fff5346f1a3e3c42c503272cf%2Fschool-closings-delays-480x360.jpg 1x,https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/ab036a3/2147483647/strip/true/crop/480x270+0+45/resize/640x360!/format/webp/quality/90/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fewscripps-brightspot.s3.amazonaws.com%2F31%2F56%2Fea0fff5346f1a3e3c42c503272cf%2Fschool-closings-delays-480x360.jpg 2x"/> <!-- altFormatsOnly --><source srcset="https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/cbc3c7a/2147483647/strip/true/crop/480x270+0+45/resize/320x180!/quality/90/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fewscripps-brightspot.s3.amazonaws.com%2F31%2F56%2Fea0fff5346f1a3e3c42c503272cf%2Fschool-closings-delays-480x360.jpg"/> <img class="Image" alt="KOAA News5 School Closings and Delays" data-src="https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/e1024d5/2147483647/strip/true/crop/480x360+0+0/resize/480x360!/quality/90/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fewscripps-brightspot.s3.amazonaws.com%2F31%2F56%2Fea0fff5346f1a3e3c42c503272cf%2Fschool-closings-delays-480x360.jpg" loading="lazy" src="https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/e1024d5/2147483647/strip/true/crop/480x360+0+0/resize/480x360!/quality/90/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fewscripps-brightspot.s3.amazonaws.com%2F31%2F56%2Fea0fff5346f1a3e3c42c503272cf%2Fschool-closings-delays-480x360.jpg" > </picture> </div> <div class="ListItem-info"> <h3 class="ListItem-title">School Closings and Delays</h3> <div class="ListItem-author"> </div> <div class="ListItem-date" data-timestamp="2019-03-18T14:48:45.817Z"></div> </div> </a> <p></p><p>Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the <a class="Link" href="https://www.koaa.com/about-us/mobile-app">First Alert 5 Weather</a> stream, which can be viewed on the <a class="Link" href="www.koaa.com/apps" target="_blank">KOAA News5 app</a> for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.</p><div class="scrippsVideoEmbed" data-json="title:Main%20live%20stream,m3u8:https%3A%2F%2Fcontent.uplynk.com%2Fchannel%2Ff1c79bdf896549aeb29440da7386fe6c.m3u8,live:true,autoplay:true,da:true,muteOnLoad:1"></div> <p></p><script type="text/javascript" src="https://widgets.media.weather.com/wxwidget.loader.js?cid=529447191"></script> <div style="width:100%; height:480px;"><wx-widget type="map" memberid="1464" mapid="0002" latitude="38.912496" longitude="-104.826197" zoomlevel="8" group="true"></wx-widget></div> <p>Resources:<br></p><ul class="rte2-style-ul"><li>Get your <a class="Link" href="https://www.koaa.com/weather/todays-forecast">latest First Alert 5 Weather Forecast</a></li><li>Find the current <a class="Link" href="https://www.koaa.com/weather/school-closings-delays">school closing and delay list</a></li><li>Keep track of flight delays at <a class="Link" href="https://www.flydenver.com/" target="_blank">Denver International Airport </a> or <a class="Link" href="https://coloradosprings.gov/flycos" target="_blank">the Colorado Springs Airport</a></li><li><a class="Link" href="https://www.koaa.com/live">Watch KOAA News5 LIVE newscasts</a> and updated content throughout the day in your browser, the News5 App, or your favorite streaming device.</li><li>Download the free <a class="Link" href="https://www.koaa.com/about-us/mobile-app">News5 App</a> for your iOS or Android device to get the latest headlines and news across Colorado.</li><li>Download the free <a class="Link" href="https://www.koaa.com/about-us/mobile-app">First Alert 5 Weather App</a> for your iOS or Android device to get the latest headlines and news across Colorado.</li><li>You can find us on social media with KOAA on <a class="Link" href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUknL1K-YGAa5sIss9t0_ug" target="_blank">YouTube</a>, <a class="Link" href="https://www.facebook.com/KOAA/" target="_blank">Facebook</a>, <a class="Link" href="https://www.instagram.com/koaa_5/" target="_blank">Instagram</a>, <a class="Link" href="https://x.com/KOAA">Twitter</a>, and <a class="Link" href="https://bsky.app/profile/koaa5.bsky.social" target="_blank">BlueSky</a>. </li></ul></div> </div> </div> <div class="copyright">Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.</div> <div class="Page-below"><div class="RichTextModule"> <div class="RichTextModule-items"><p><a class="Link" href="#report-a-typo" data-name="report-a-typo" class="report-a-typo">Report a typo</a></p></div> </div> <div class="HtmlModule"> <!-- <div style="border:1px solid #e7e7e7;border-radius:4px;border-top:4px solid #318cc7;box-shadow:1px 0 9px #e7e7e7;margin:30px 0;padding:20px;"> <p style="font-size:24px;font-weight:700;line-height:1;margin:0 0 20px 0;">Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.</p> <script> window.addEventListener('message', function(event) { if (event.data.preferenceCenterHeight) { document.getElementById('ArticlePageNewsletterSignupIFrame').style.height = (event.data.preferenceCenterHeight + 85) + 'px'; } }); </script> <iframe id="ArticlePageNewsletterSignupIFrame" style="background:white;width:100%;" src="https://headlines.scripps.com/k/Scripps-Media/koaa_article_page_sign_ups" title="Article Page Newsletter Signup">