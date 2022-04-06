Weather Alert today with critical fire danger and strong winds east of I-25

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for another windy day here in southern Colorado with widespread fire danger through the afternoon.

Gusty winds and low humidity will meet Red Flag Warning criteria for all of I-25 out east to the Kansas border, as well as the San Luis Valley. If we see a fire spark today, it could spread very quickly, especially through grassy areas.

Wind gusts will be strong today but the High Wind Warning is only affecting eastern Colorado. If we see gusts over 45 mph it'll be for towns east of La Junta and north of Highway 50.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 24. Mostly sunny and chilly today with wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range through the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 25. Cool and windy today with sunny skies and gusts in the 30 mph range through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 53; Low: 29. Windy and dry today with sunny skies and gusty winds in the 30 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 39; Low: 19. Windy and dry with gusts in the 40 mph range with sunny and dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and windy today with gusts in the low 40 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Cool and dry today with widespread gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range through the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy and dry today with gusts in the 30 mph range through the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cool and windy across the mountains and valleys with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be another windy day with more widespread fire danger through the afternoon.

Friday will be warmer and breezy with even warmer air into Saturday. We'll get a cold front Saturday night through Sunday morning with more strong wind gusts Sunday afternoon.

We could see isolated showers in the Pikes Peak Region on Monday, but a better chance for snow arrives to Colorado Tuesday through Wednesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.