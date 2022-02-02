Weather Alert Day: More snow through the evening with dangerously cold temperatures

Today’s Forecast:

Heavy snow fell overnight with totals ranging from 4 to 7 inches across the Pikes Peak Region as of midnight with less than an inch in Pueblo.

Easterly upslope winds with deeply cold air will continue to produce light to moderate snow across southern Colorado through the afternoon and early evening.

The heaviest snow is still expected to fall across the Wet Mountains, Sangre De Cristos, and Wet Mountain Valley through the end of the day.

Temperatures will stay in the single digits and teens all day today only to fall into the single digits and negatives overnight as the snow stops falling.

Colorado Springs Forecast: High: 12; Low: -6. Heavy snow fell across El Paso County overnight with widespread totals of 4 to 7 inches across Colorado as of midnight. We'll continue to see light to moderate snow through the afternoon with snow tapering off into the early evening. Pretty much every road across Colorado Springs and the surrounding towns is covered in snow, so if you have to leave for work, take it slow and steady. Temperatures will stay in the low teens through the afternoon with negatives overnight.

Pueblo Forecast: High: 14; Low: -4. Light snow fell overnight across Pueblo County, but most roadways are at least partially to fully covered in snow. Light snow to moderate snow will continue to fall through the afternoon and evening today, but snow will be much lighter after 5 pm. Temperatures will be in the teens during the daytime and negatives overnight.

Canon City Forecast: High: 15; Low: -2. Snow overnight has left all roads completely snow-covered with more snow to fall through the daytime. Snow will be light to moderate through the afternoon with lighter amounts through the evening. The heaviest snow through the end of the day will fall over the mountains outside of town and west into the valley. Temperatures will stay in the teens during the afternoon and fall into the negatives overnight.

Woodland Park Forecast: High: 11 Low: -10. Heavy snow fell across Teller County last night and we have lots of snow-packed roads across the region and east into El Paso County. More light to moderate snow is expected through the afternoon with snow tapering off quickly through the evening. Road conditions will stay poor all day today as plow crews work to keep up with snow through the day. Temperatures will stay in the single digits and low teens through the afternoon with negatives expected overnight.

Tri-Lakes Forecast: High: 10s; Low: >0. Light to moderate snow will keep falling through the afternoon with snow tapering off by the end of the day and stopping this evening. All roads in and around the Tri-Lakes area and Black Forest will remain snow-covered and slick today, so drive slowly and safely if you need to leave your house. Temperatures will stay in the teens through the afternoon and fall into the negatives overnight.

Plains Forecast: High: 10s; Low: >0. Light to moderate snow will continue to fall through the overnight hours tonight with decreasing intensity by the early evening. The heaviest snow is still expected to fall east of Otero and Bent counties tonight before we dry out by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will stay in the teens during the day with overnight lows in the low single digits and negatives.

Walsenburg and Trinidad Forecast: High: 10s; Low: >0. Moderate to heavy snow will continue to fall through the afternoon and early evening today, decreasing in intensity through the end of the day. We'll see slick commutes up and down I-25 and west into the mountains and Wet Mountain Valley. Temperatures will stay in the teens during the day and fall into the negatives overnight.

Mountains Forecast: High: 10s; Low: >0. Moderate to heavy snow will continue to fall across the Rampart Range, Wet, and Sangre De Cristo Mountains through the early evening. Travel over every mountain pass such as La Veta, Monarch, and Wolf Creek will be extremely dangerous today and tonight. Temperatures will stay dangerously cold today and tonight teens and single digits during the daytime and overnight lows in the negatives.

Extended outlook forecast:

Dangerously cold temperatures will be in place early Thursday morning with dry and cold daytime conditions. We'll see temperatures drop into the single digits and a few negatives early Firday morning, but warmer weather should build through the weekend.

A cold front Sunday will make it chilly and breezy, but we aren't seeing any snow over the weekend at this point. Next week should warm back into the 50s through Tuesday.

____

