Weather Alert Day for dangerous wind gusts and critical fire danger

Strong to dangerous wind gusts with high fire danger are the two priorities in the forecast for southern Colorado today.

A very strong jetstream flowing over Colorado will trigger a mountain wave wind event that will wash out into the lower elevations through the afternoon. The winds will start out strong this morning in the mountains, valleys, and foothills before they move down into the lower elevation locations like I-25 and Highway 50 through the afternoon.

KOAA Weather High wind warning for 4/5/2022.

High Wind Warnings are in effect along the Front Range, down I-25 into Walsenburg, and west into the Sangre De Cristos, Wet Mountains, and Wet Mountain Valley.

Wind gusts will be in the 60 to 80 mph range for areas at 7,500 feet or higher today, and 50 to 60 mph range for I-25 and Highway 50.

At wind gusts over 50 mph, we could see semi-trucks tip over as well as property damage like blown over fences and felled tree limbs.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warnings for parts of Southern Colorado on Tuesday, April 5th

Fire danger is CRITICAL today with strong daytime winds and really low humidity. If a grass fire were to start today, it could spread rapidly over a large area.

If you see smoke today, please call it in immediately.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 31. Mostly sunny and warm today with strong wind gusts and high fire danger through the afternoon. Wind gusts will range from 50 to 60 mph today broadly across the city with the strongest gusts west of I-25 and north of Briargate. Fire danger is extremely high today, especially in grassy areas that haven't seen much rain or snow.

Pueblo forecast: High: 75; Low: 29. Sunny and really warm today with strong daytime wind gusts and high fire danger. Wind gusts could max out in the 50 to 60 mph range today with stronger gusts likely west of town in Pueblo West. Fire danger is extremely high in all of Pueblo county today in grassy and dry areas.

Canon City forecast: High: 67; Low: 30. Sunny and warm with strong daytime wind gusts and high fire danger. Wind gusts could range from 50 to 60 mph today with high fire danger in dry grassy areas.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 52; Low: 19. Sunny, mild, and windy today with gusts already in the 30 to 40 mph range early this morning with stronger gusts through the afternoon. Wind gusts could max out over 60 mph today with a stray 70 mph gust not out of the question around the lunch hour.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and mild today with very strong daytime wind gusts and high fire danger. We could see gusts in the 45 to 55 mph range today with 30 to 40 mph gusts overnight.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Sunny and windy today with critical fire danger through the afternoon. Wind gusts today could range from 40 to 50 mph with gusts staying in the 40 mph range overnight as a cold front runs through the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 20s. Sunny and warm today with really strong winds and high fire danger through the afternoon. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph along I-25 from Walsenburg to Trinidad with higher gusts west into the foothills.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Really strong wind gusts are expected over the mountains today with elevated fire danger for areas that haven't seen much snow in the last couple of weeks. Gusts could be in the 60 to 80 mph range from the Front Range down through the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos.

The winds will remain pretty strong tonight as a cold front runs across the plains. We'll see gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range along and east of I-25 through Wednesday morning. Daytime highs tomorrow will be around 20 degrees cooler than what we see today.

We'll stay windy and dry through the middle of the week with pretty consistent fire danger through at least Friday afternoon. Warmer air kicks in through the afternoon with more strong winds over the weekend.

