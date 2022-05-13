Weaker winds today but enough to meet Red Flag Criteria in a few areas

Today’s Forecast:

Fire danger is back across southern Colorado, but not as critical or widespread as we saw Wednesday and Thursday.

The winds will be gusty and the humidity will be low, so existing fires could flare up and new fires could spark in the afternoon.

Tonight we'll see clear skies and light winds with lows falling back to the 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 47. Sunny and warm with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range and low daytime humidity. We will probably see or smell smoke from the High Park Fire in Teller county, mostly in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 45. Sunny and warm with breezy and dry daytime conditions. We do not have critical fire danger today, but we still need to be careful due to the dry ground fuels.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 48. Sunny and warm with windy and dry daytime conditions. Wind gusts will be in the 30 mph range with low afternoon humidity.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 39. Sunny and mild with more high fire danger due to strong winds and low humidity. Wind gusts will be in the 30 mph range today, and we'll likely see and smell smoke from the High Park Fire west of Cripple Creek.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and mild with high fire danger from gusty winds and low humidity. We'll see wind gusts in the 30 mph range, and we may see or smell smoke from the High Park fire in Teller county.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Sunny and warm with breezy and dry daytime conditions. We won't hit red flag criteria but dry grass fuel could still hold a fire.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Windy and dry along I-25 southbound from Walsenburg to Trinidad, but fire danger remains high west of I-25 into the mountains and valleys. Smoke from fires in New Mexico could blow into the southern Colorado border this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. High fire danger in the mountains and valleys from strong winds and low humidity. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to 40 mph range through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire danger over the weekend will remain fairly unchanged from what we're seeing today. We'll stay dry, breezy, and warm with the strongest winds and driest air west of I-25 in the mountains and valleys.

Hotter air with windy conditions will move back next week, especially on Tuesday and Thursday. We have a chance for spotty thunderstorms on Monday but most of the moisture will stay up north by Denver or west in the mountains.

