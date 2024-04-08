Weak Weather Disturbance to Bring Cloud Cover During the Solar Eclipse

Tonight's Forecast:

Increasing clouds by daybreak. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 55;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 61;

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 56;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 43;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40;

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak disturbance passing south of Colorado on Monday will pump moisture into the state. Coupled with a cold front sliding in from the north, the two features will provide enough lifting to produce widespread cloud cover for Southern Colorado. Unfortunately, it may come at the worst time - the peak viewing time for the solar eclipse in Colorado Springs is at 12:39pm. It currently looks like a wide percentage of the viewing area will be covered in clouds.

By the evening, some light rain showers may form, but whatever does fall won't last long. By daybreak on Tuesday the disturbance will have passed and the skies will have cleared. For the remainder of the work week, we'll experience a period of tranquil weather as the temepratures will climb into the 70s and 80s by the end of the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.