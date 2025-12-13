We will get a break from cold temperatures this weekend with highs rising into the 60s

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a calm night with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. A few areas further south will only get down into the 40s. A few clouds will move into the area, but most of these will be higher level clouds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 63;

The Springs will have more sunshine and warmer temperatures. The morning will still be chilly, but by the afternoon temperatures will warm into the lower 60s. There will be a few upper level clouds which will likely make for another great sunset!

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 63;

Chilly temperatures arrive overnight and will stay through the early morning hours on Saturday. Afternoon highs will rise into the 60s. Pueblo won't have as many clouds tomorrow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 65;

Canon City will be well above normal overnight with lows dropping into the upper 30s, and possibly lower 40s. With plenty of sunshine, afternoon highs will make it into the mid-60s. Take advantage of these warmer conditions. A few clouds will move in overnight, and there will be some breezy conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 50;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows in the mid-30s. Breezy conditions will pick up at times. With more sunshine, temperatures in the afternoon will warm into the lower 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 50;

The Monument area will take a dip into the upper 30s overnight. Morning temperatures will still be chilly. By the afternoon, highs will have warmed into the 50s. There will be some breezy conditions at times with this incoming front.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50;

The Plains will have morning lows in the 20s across the area. The strongest gusts will be out this way with max gusts up to 35mph. Highs in the afternoon will be in the 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/35; High: 50;

The southern I-25 corridor will have temperatures in the mid-30s to lower 40s. Some breezy conditions will pick up at times so secure any loose items outside. It will still be a very nice day with afternoon highs in the 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50;

The mountains will have overnight lows in the 20s. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 50s. Gusts will get strong at times, but there will still be plenty of sunshine.

Extended outlook forecast:

We have a pretty boring forecast, but this is great weather for getting outside or going to any holiday markets. Temperatures will briefly cool down on Sunday, but remain above normal. Going into the start of the week, temperatures will be in the 60s. This will last throughout the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.