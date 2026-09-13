We Will Be on a Rollercoaster Ride the Next Few Days With Our Temperatures

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, there will be mostly clear conditions helping temperatures to drop into the 40s, 50s and 60s. The warmest temperatures will be along the Arkansas River with the coolest temperatures in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 91;

Colorado Springs will have overnight lows in the mid-50s. Sunny skies will last throughout the morning. A couple of spotty showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs will get into the lower 90s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 94;

Pueblo will have morning lows in the upper 50s. Warm temperatures return on Sunday with highs getting back into the mid-90s. A few more clouds move in towards the afternoon tomorrow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 94;

Canon City will dip into the lower 60s tonight. Clear skies are expected tomorrow morning with more clouds in the afternoon. A couple of spotty showers will move through the area tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 82;

Woodland Park is starting to have more overnight lows in the 40s and tonight will be no different. There will still be plenty of sunshine tomorrow morning. By tomorrow afternoon there will be a few spotty showers and highs will reach the lower 80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 86;

Monument will wake up to plenty of sunshine and lows in the lower 50s. Temperatures will eventually warm into the mid-80s. A few showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s & 60s; High: 90s;

The eastern plains will start the day with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. More clouds will move into the area in the afternoon and showers and storms will pop up. Highs will get into the 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/57; High: 90/94;

The southern portion of I-25 will have morning temperatures in the 50s. Most of the morning will stay clear with plenty of sunshine. A few more clouds move in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s. A few showers will be possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s & 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have some chilly temperatures overnight dipping into the 40s and 50s. Highs will eventually into the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will still be on the warmer side on Monday, but once that front moves through those temperatures will drop dramatically. Tuesday still looks active with widespread showers and storms. Temperatures will dip into the 60s and 70s for our highs. Those rain chances continue into the middle of the week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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