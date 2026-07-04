Watching for Better Moisture Over the Weekend, While the Mountains Continue With Critical Fire Conditions

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will shift out of the north overnight, and will briefly be gusty. This will shift some of the smoke that we have been seeing as well. There is a chance for some relief from the smoke in El Paso county tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

Parts of I-25 may see some relief from the smoky skies tomorrow. Winds will shift out of the east and will push the smoke out west. Places in the San Luis Valley and closer to Alamosa will likely get some of the smoke. There is a small chance for some isolated showers on the northern side of El Paso county. Not everyone will see rain and the bigger concern will be gusty outflow winds affecting this fire. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s by the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 88;

There is a small chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Storms will pop up in the higher terrain and push off towards the east. Not everyone will see rain and these showers will be producing gusty outflow winds. This is not great for fire conditions. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 95;

There will be some lingering smoke in the area tomorrow morning. Winds will shift overnight and throughout the day on Saturday. Storm chances will remain on the lower side. Humidity values will be between 10-20%. Afternoon highs will make it into the mid-90s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 93;

Canon City will have overnight lows in the upper 50s. There is a chance of smoke increasing across Fremont county overnight with the shift in winds. Afternoon highs will eventually get into the lower 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 81;

Woodland Park will wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s. These temperatures will warm quickly and by noon they will be in the lower 80s. Afternoon highs won't warm much from there and will top out around 81 degrees. Luckily, it looks like smoke will move out of the area and there will be a little more sunshine.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 84;

Monument will have morning temperatures in the mid-50s. There is a chance of an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain because these are hit-or-miss. As these storms push towards the east, they will enter a better environment. Strong winds, lightning, and small hail will be possible with some of these storms.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

The eastern plains will have winds coming in from the east on Saturday. Temperatures will warm quickly throughout the day and highs will eventually reach the 90s. The northern portion of our area will have a chance for some severe weather. This is mainly along I-70 near Burlington. These storms have the potential of producing gusty winds, hail, and lightning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/60; High: 90/95 ;

The southern I-25 corridor will likely still have some lingering smoke in the area. Especially if some of the erratic winds from this fire continue to push the smoke into the area. Afternoon temperatures will be in lower-to-mid 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s & 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will still be experiencing high fire danger. That moisture that we are getting from this overnight front will likely not help the mountains much. Smoke will continue to cause problems for people. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

This pattern shift looks promising with increased chances for rain over the next week. It doesn't look like everyone will get beneficial rainfall. Around Tuesday, though, the coverage does look to pick up slightly. Each afternoon there will be a chance for some rainfall through Thursday of next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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