Warming up ahead of the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Calm and clear conditions are expected tonight. With the high-pressure system sitting over Colorado, it is limiting our rain chances. Our rain chances will continue to remain low throughout the night. Some moisture could build in the mountains, which will give us some small rain percentages for the mountains. If anything forms, it will be light and mainly just gusty winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 94;

It will be a very pleasant evening with temperatures dipping into the 70s by 8PM. We will eventually dip into the lower 60s by the morning. Clear and calm conditions are expected for the evening. By tomorrow, temperatures will rise into the mid 90s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 101;

A warm evening is in store for us with temperatures in the mid 60s. We will eventually cool into the lower 60s by the morning. We have a chance to break records tomorrow. The current record high for tomorrow is 101 degrees, and we have the foretasted high at 101. Drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outside.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 96;

Temperatures tonight will dip into the lower 60s, but it will be a warm start to the evening. Warm conditions will last through the weekend, and Saturday will be the hottest. By the time we get to Sunday, rain chances will return to the forecast.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 80;

Temperatures will dip into the lower 50s for tonight. Another warm day is in store for tomorrow. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Rain chances will return on Sunday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 89;

A pleasant evening is in store for tonight, with temperatures dipping into the mid 50s. We will be getting warm again tomorrow. If you plan on spending any time outside tomorrow, drink plenty of water!

Plains forecast: Low: Lower 60s; High: Upper 90s/100s;

The plains will slowly cool into the lower 60s tonight. These temperatures won't last long because we will quickly warm into the upper 90s and potentially 100s by the afternoon. Limit your time outside, and if you need to be outside, make sure to drink plenty of water.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/59; High: 93/95;

Lows tonight will cool into the upper 50s. We should hit this low in the morning hours. Once the sun rises, we will warm into the lower 90s. Cloud cover won't really help to cool us off, and rain chances won't return until Sunday.

Mountains forecast: Low: Lower 50s; High: Mid 80s;

The mountains will slide into the lower 50s for tonight. Highs will reach the lower 80s for tomorrow, so if you want to beat the heat, the mountains are the place to be this weekend!

Extended outlook forecast:

Warm conditions will last through the weekend, but monsoonal moisture will return on Sunday. This pattern will bring daily afternoon thunderstorms and showers. The best days for rain look to be Sunday and Monday. Once we get past Monday, the showers will become a little more spotty, but thunderstorms will still be possible.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.