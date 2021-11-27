Warming trend tomorrow that extends well through next week!

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold but nice night is in store for most of us in southern Colorado.

We'll see clear skies with some high, thin clouds moving in from the north after midnight. The winds will be light and we'll stay dry through Sunday afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 28; High: 63. Mostly clear tonight with light winds. We'll be warmer and dry tomorrow with high thin clouds mixed with sunshine.

PUEBLO: Low: 23; High: 65. Chilly and calm tonight with light winds. We'll be much warmer tomorrow with highs in the 60s and a few daytime cirrus (high, thin clouds) through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: Low: 34; High: 67. Cool and calm overnight with a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon tomorrow.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 28; High: 53. Mostly clear and cold tonight with light winds. We'll be sunny with cirrus clouds Sunday and mild through the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Cold and clear tonight with light winds. Mostly sunny with cirrus clouds tomorrow and mild daytime temperatures.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 60s. Cold tonight, especially north of Highway 50 with light winds and mostly clear skies. We'll see high and thin clouds tomorrow with much warmer daytime temps.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Mostly clear skies tonight with chilly temperatures and light winds. We'll be sunny with some cirrus clouds and warmer air Sunday afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 50s. A chilly night will be followed by a cool Sunday afternoon. The winds should stay generally light with dry skies through the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Well above-average temperatures will continue through much of next week, with Monday not far from heat records in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo!

A cold front Tuesday will bring windy and cooler conditions with elevated fire danger.

Another very warm and possibly record-breaking day is in store for Thursday before cooling into Friday and Saturday. No rain or snow is expected this week across southern Colorado.

