Warming today with snow showers in the Pikes Peak Region this evening

Today’s Forecast:

We're going to start a warming trend today with even better weather going into the weekend!

Highs will only get into the 30s along and east of I-25... but that's still quite a bit better than the single digits highs we saw on Wednesday!

A small piece of energy late today and tonight could bring some snow showers to the Pikes Peak Region, mainly Teller and northern El Paso Counties but with very little snow accumulation.

Teller County could see a quick inch or two at the most tonight with a few areas in northern El Paso County seeing at least an inch, maybe a touch over it near Palmer Lake. A dusting could collect in the grass over Colorado Springs but not much will collect south of Gleneagle.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 30; Low: 8. Sunny and warmer through the lunch hour with highs right around 30. We'll see clouds move in this afternoon with light snow showers late today through the evening. Colorado Springs could see under an inch of snow broadly, but most of us will either see a dusting or no snow accumulation at all. North and west El Paso County has the best chance at grabbing an inch or two of snow this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 35; Low: 6. Mostly sunny today with some cloud cover building back by the end of the day. We'll be warmer with light winds and dry skies through the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 34; Low: 11. Mostly sunny with some cloud cover through the end of the day. We should stay dry in Canon City today with only a little snow in the mountains of northern Fremont County through the evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 29; Low: 1. Mostly sunny in the morning with overcast skies through the afternoon. We should see light snow late today and this evening but with accumulations generally at 2 inches or less.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for snow showers through the evening. We could see an inch or two in the Monument, Palmer Lake, and Black Forest areas, but Palmer Lake is more likely to grab that 2 inch mark. We'll dry out past midnight with really cold air into early tomorrow morning.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny and dry today with much warmer daytime temperatures and light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Dry and breezy today with sunny skies through the afternoon and cold overnight lows.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: >10. Scattered snow showers will be possible today along the northern Sangre De Cristos, but mainly up along the Rampart Range in Teller and El Paso Counties. We should dry out after midnight and just remain cold through early Saturday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend looks dry and MUCH warmer with highs in the 30s and 40s Saturday and 50s to 60s Sunday!

We'll keep the warming trend going through next week with widespread 60s and even a few 70s by next Tuesday and Thursday.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.