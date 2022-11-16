"Warmest" day of the week today with highs in the 40s

Today’s Forecast:

This will be one of the best weather days of the week with bright skies, dry daytime conditions, and highs in the 40s.

We're still well below normal day in regards to the high temperature, but in the sunshine and with a coat, it shouldn't feel too bad out there.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 40; Low: 17. Partly cloudy, breezy, dry, and chilly with a high near 40.

Pueblo forecast: High: 44; Low: 14. Mostly sunny, dry, and chilly with highs in the low 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 43; Low: 24. Mostly sunny with light winds and dry skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 34; Low: 12. Partly cloudy and cold with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Partly cloudy, dry, chilly, and breezy.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s with light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny and breezy with dry skie.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Partly cloudy and cold with dry skies through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong cold front will work through the region Thursday morning with snow showers to follow in the afternoon and overnight hours.

Snow looks pretty light Thursday through early Friday, but we'll be so cold than even an inch or two across the Pikes Peak Region could stick to the ground and make Thursday evening's commute slick.

Friday will be extremely cold with daytime highs in the teens and low 20s. We'll see widespread single digits Saturday morning with warmer weather through early next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.