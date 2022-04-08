Warmer with lighter winds and Red Flag Warnings on the Kansas border

Today’s Forecast:

After a week of strong winds and high fire danger, conditions are starting to improve a bit in southern Colorado.

We still have Red Flag Warnings and high fire danger in far eastern Colorado for nearly all counties that border Kansas, but most of the fire danger is east of the state into Kansas and Nebraska.

Temperatures will be warmer today with more widespread 60s across the plains and 50s over the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 36. Sunny and breezy with warm and dry daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 69; Low: 30. Sunny and beautiful with a light breeze and dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 41. Really nice daytime conditions with sunny skies and light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 35. Sunny and mild today with a light breeze and dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunny and mild today with a light breeze and dry daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and warm with dry skies and high fire danger across the eastern Colorado border. We'll see gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range for Baca, Prowers, Kiowa, and Cheyenne counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Warm and breezy today with dry skies through the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Breezy and dry across the mountains with a few scattered clouds in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday is going to be a Weather Alert day for widespread fire danger and strong daytime winds. We'll be really warm tomorrow with highs in the 70s and 80s through the afternoon.

A cold front is going to move through the plains early Sunday morning with strong winds and temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Saturday.

A large-scale winter system could hit Colorado next week with snow over the mountains and a mix of rain and snow through the plains. Snow starts in the mountains with rain over Denver on Monday, but rain and snow chances are a little better through Tuesday and Wednesday here in southern Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

