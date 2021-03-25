Warmer with isolated afternoon rain and snow showers

Today’s Forecast:

The weather will be a little bit calmer today across the region with light snow in the mountains and scattered showers from Fremont into El Paso county this afternoon. Snow will stay light over most of the high country today with just a couple inches over the summits of the Sangres and less than an inch from Woodland Park to Monument. We should be calm and dry tonight.

Good morning! A bit of moisture moves out of the mountains this afternoon! We'll see rain showers east of the mountains with light snow accumulation in the high country, especially on the San Juans & the summits of the Sangres. Very little expected in Teller county & Monument pic.twitter.com/IQT8pbiFP2 — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) March 25, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 51; Low: 29. Increasing clouds through the day with scattered showers in the afternoon and maybe a stray flurry by the end of the day.

PUEBLO: High: 57; Low: 33. Sunny in the morning and cloudy through the afternoon. We could see an isolated sprinkle in the afternoon but most of the time we should be dry.

CANON CITY: High: 54; Low: 32. Increasing clouds through the afternoon with daytime rain to snow showers west in the valley and over the mountains, but just some stray showers in the afternoon over Canon City and the surrounding lower elevation towns.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 41; Low: 23. Increased clouds through the afternoon with light rain to snow showers from the afternoon into the evening hours. Any snow accumulation should stay below one inch except over some of the mountains.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cloudy in the afternoon with scattered daytime rain showers and light snow possible from the end of the day through the evening. Snow accumulation will be next to nothing and driving conditions should be normal tonight.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunny in the morning and clouds through the afternoon with dry skies and a steady daytime breeze.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Breezy with increasing afternoon clouds and dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Light snow will develop in the afternoon and continue through the evening. The bulk of our snow will fall in the San Juans, but the summits of the Sangres could see a couple of inches, and we could see an inch or two in the mountains of northern Fremont County.

Extended Outlook:

More light rain and snow is expected Friday late in the day through the overnight hours, but once again any rain or snow accumulation looks very minimal. We'll be dry over the weekend with 70s by next Monday!

