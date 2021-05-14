Warmer with a few storms in the northern Pikes Peak Region

Today’s Forecast:

KOAA Weather Severe weather chances today. Storms that would wander into the yellow highlighted areas would have the best chance for severe weather.

Warmer with a really nice morning before the clouds move in and we see a chance for thunderstorms.

Storms look very isolated and sparse across southern Colorado, generally staying in and around El Paso county in the afternoon. Storms could be strong in north and northeast El Paso county today, but we think severe chances are generally best either north or east of El Paso County.

Storm chances east of Pueblo are pretty slim today.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 72; Low: 46. Sunny to start but cloudy in the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms anytime after lunch. Storms could be strong along the northern County line and east outside of Colorado Springs, but severe weather is not expected today.

PUEBLO: High: 80; Low: 49. We'll see a sunny morning with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Storm chances over Pueblo are very low today, so we're expecting mostly dry skis and warm afternoon temperatures.

CANON CITY: High: 77; Low: 49. Sunny skies turn cloudy in the afternoon with very low storm chances over the region. A few storms are more likely in the mountains of northern Fremont County.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 62; Low: 39. We could see an isolated shower or storm form in eastern Teller county today, but chances of staying dry are greater.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely, and we could actually see a few strong storms right along the El Paso county line, most likely east of the Tri-Lakes area.

PLAINS: High: 70/80s; Low: 50s. Hot in the sunshine and dry today, but a few strong to severe storms are possible generally north of Crowley and Kiowa counties. Isolated severe storms in Baca county are possible after 3 pm, but most modeling keeps the storms south in New Mexico.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm and breezy with generally dry conditions, although a stray shower or storm is possible over the mountains to the west.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. We could see isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon but only a few lightning bolts would be our main threat, and storms chances are generally on the lower end except for the Front Range Mountains over northern Fremont, Teller, and El Paso counties.

Extended Outlook:

We'll have a few more showers and storms Saturday but the severe chances are better in El Paso and Pueblo counties. Hail and strong winds remain the biggest threats Saturday afternoon, but we will need to monitor for an isolated tornado generally east of I-25.

Heavier and more widespread rain is expected from Sunday through Wednesday of next week. During that time frame, much of southern Colorado will stay cool, and we could see around 0.5 to 1.5 inches of solid rain.

