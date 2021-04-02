Warmer today with more cloud cover; record warmth on Easter Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures keep climbing today, and it looks like another stunner for southern Colorado! We'll have more cloud cover move in from the mountains today, but we should still have widespread 70s and 80s through the afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 73; Low: 40. Dry, partly cloudy, and warm today with increasing winds through the afternoon and pleasant daytime conditions.

PUEBLO: High: 80; Low: 38. Increased clouds compared to yesterday, warm if you're working outside, and a steady daytime breeze.

CANON CITY: High: 74; Low: 44. A mix of sun and clouds, breezy at times, and warm through the daytime.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 58; Low: 36. Very comfortable with a cloudy and breezy afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Really beautiful today with a mix of sun and cloud cover, breezy conditions, and comfy afternoon temperatures.

PLAINS: High: 70/80s; Low: 40s. Warm to hot if you're in the sunshine today with a steady afternoon breeze and dry daytime conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 30s. A mix of clouds and sun with windy afternoon conditions and warm daytime temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms over the San Juans with gusty winds, but most of our mountains look dry, cloudy, and mild for this time of year.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday looks about as warm as today but with more sunshine and another breezy afternoon. We could see record warmth on Sunday with a high of 79 in Colorado Springs and 84 in Pueblo! Next week will be cooler after Monday, but with a lot of wind and high fire danger.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter