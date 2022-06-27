Warmer today with isolated thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

After a cloudy, cool, and wet weekend for some in southern Colorado, we will start to feel more like summer with warmer daytime temperatures.

Rain will continue to fall this morning along I-25 south of Pueblo and east into Las Animas County, but dry skies will return this afternoon.

Monsoon moisture retreats west across Colorado, allowing for fewer storms today along the eastern mountains and interstate.

We should be much warmer today with a return of the sunshine from north to south. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s in the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 54. Cloudy and cool with clouds clearing by the afternoon and a chance for late-day or early evening thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 54. Cloudy and cooler than normal with dry skies through the evening. We will see clouds clear through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 58. Cloudy and cooler than normal with clearing skies in the early afternoon. We could see spotty storms today, mainly at the end of the day.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 46. Cloudy in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. We'll see a chance for scattered storms in the afternoon and early evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Cloudy, foggy, and cool in the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. We'll see a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the late day and early evening.

Plains forecast: High: 70/80s; Low: 50s. Cloudy and cool with lingering morning rain south of Highway 50. We won't see the clouds completely clear until the evening, with most of the plains staying dry this afternoon and tonight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Cloudy and rainy in the morning with clearing skies through the afternoon and evening. We could see a few more late day and evening t-storms over the Sangre De Cristos, but we should stay pretty dry tonight along I-25.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Clouds and scattered thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and evening, but storm coverage will be pretty spotty along the Front Range, Wet Mountains, and Sangre De Cristos.

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll shut down some of our monsoon moisture feed along the Front Range and send it back west over the next couple days. A heat ridge will bring back 80s and 90s to the I-25 corridor Tuesday and Wednesday before cooler and wetter weather sets in for the weekend.

Monsoonal moisture will kick back stronger this weekend, bringing chances for rain and storms from Thursday through Sunday afternoon. At this time, Friday and Saturday look to be the two wettest days of the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.